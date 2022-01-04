Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker 6.05 Patch Notes Revealed, See What's New

The newest patch for Final Fantasy XIV is out now, and it's a big one. The big update, version 6.05, adds a "multitude of additions and refinements to the realm," Square Enix said in a blog post.

This includes a new "Savage" version of the Pandæmonium raid, a new Excitatron 6000 treasure dungeon, and Allagan tomestones of astronomy, among other things.

For the raid, players need to speak with Nemjiji in Labyrinthos (X:8.4 Y:27.4) and have a level 90 Disciple of War or Magic; players must also complete the "Who Wards the Warders" quest before they get started.

Those who complete the raid will be rewarded with special gear and weapons.

"The Excitatron 6000, a special instance similar to the Dungeons of Lyhe Ghiah, can be accessed after finding and opening treasure coffers obtained from kumbhiraskin treasure maps. Here, players will have the chance to test their luck and obtain priceless treasures," Square Enix said.

Elsewhere, the 6.05 patch makes a series of changes to the battle system, with actions and traits adjusted for a series of jobs and classes, including Dragoon, Pugilist/Monk, and Ninja, among others.

There are also new furnishings available from a community design contest, one of which is a zen-looking garden frog, while more recipes and a new minion are now available in the game.

The blog post also runs through the bugs and other issues addressed in this update and lists off some of the known issues that players should expect to encounter. You can see the full patch notes here.

Final Fantasy XIV's Endwalker expansion, which released in December, was so popular that Square Enix temporarily suspended sales of the game.

