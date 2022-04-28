Final Fantasy 14's Director Is Nicely Asking Players To Stop Taunting Each Other In PvP

Final Fantasy XIV's recently introduced Crystalline Conflict PvP mode seems to have unleashed the less-than-welcoming side of the MMORPG's playerbase, with the game's director asking fans to ease up on in-game behavior that could be considered uncooperative or abusive in nature.

Naoki Yoshida, director and producer of Square Enix's MMO, writes in a blog post on the official Final Fantasy XIV that the team has recently been "receiving an unprecedented number of reports concerning uncooperative/lethargic or taunting behavior during matches." As such, he outlines some of the behaviors players should avoid, and makes clear that engaging in such behavior could result in a player's account being temporarily suspended. If violations continue or are particularly "heinous", the account in question could be banned permanently.

So what are the behaviors that should be avoided? They include using the Quick Chat phrase "Nice Job!" sarcastically during what Square Enix defines as a "disadvantageous situation" as well as using Quick Chat to say "Good match!" prior to the end of a match and when it was not, in fact, a good match. Using any Quick Chat phrase repeatedly is a reportable offense, as is doing emotes on top of a downed opponent, setting fireworks off on their body, or placing a negative target marker on an allied teammate. Of course, going AFK during a match or being uncooperative is also considered harmful behavior, as is directly messaging other players to harass or criticize them, whether it happens in-game or on social media.

Yoshida does note that the list above is not "exhaustive" and that the intent behind an action is important to consider, as is how it makes the recipient of those actions feel. The blog goes on to state that PvP combat can get heated and sometimes people make mistakes.

"For this reason, we ask that before placing a report, you have calmly and clearly assessed whether the observed behavior truly falls under prohibited behaviors," Yoshida writes.

Final Fantasy XIV recently received its patch 6.1 update, which in addition to adding the Crystalline Conflict adds new story content and a lottery system for player-owned housing.