FIFA 23 Will Still Have Loot Boxes In Ultimate Team

Following the UK government's decision to not enact laws on video game loot boxes last month, EA has now confirmed that FIFA 23 will feature card packs in the game's Ultimate Team mode.

In a new statement to Eurogamer, EA explained that it thinks card packs are a part of what players love about FIFA, something the publisher has previously stated after it came under fire for the links found by researchers between loot boxes and gambling.

"We wholeheartedly believe that Ultimate Team and FUT Packs, which have been part of the game for more than a decade, are a part of FIFA that players love - fans love that the game reflects the real-world excitement and strategy of building and managing a squad. Giving players the choice to spend if they want to is fair," the statement from EA reads.

"It's worth saying that spending is entirely optional in our game, and we do not encourage spending over earning rewards through game play. FUT Packs work in just the same way whether they are paid for or earned, and most players don't spend in game at all. For example, nine out of 10 FUT Packs opened in FIFA 22 were earned."

Last month, the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) released the results of their investigation into loot boxes, announcing that the UK government does not intend to regulate the practice. The report cited the possibility of unintended consequences of government interference, ongoing research, and industry self-policing as the reasons for not introducing any laws.

Back in March, a Dutch court overturned a decision to fine EA $11 million for failing to remove loot boxes from its FIFA games. Ultimate Team was judged to be in violation of gambling rules, but EA challenged the verdict and appealed to the highest court in the Netherlands. The Dutch apex court ruled that the previous finding was an "unjustified penalty" and EA wasn't required to pay the fine. Further findings revealed that loot boxes in Ultimate Team don't fall under the game-of-chance rules because they help form a "broader game of skill" in Ultimate Team Mode.

FIFA 23 is set to launch on September 30 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, , Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

