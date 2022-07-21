FIFA 23 Will Not Include Russian Teams Or Clubs

EA has announced that no Russian teams or clubs will be included in FIFA 23. This is in line with their previous policy, having also removed Russian teams from FIFA 22 and NHL 22.

In a statement issued to Eurogamer, EA Sports said, "[We stand] in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, [call] for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine." EA Sports all highlights that the statement and the decision to remove Russian teams is "in line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA." This news comes just after FIFA 23's debut trailer and the announcement of its September 30th release date.

With the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, several game developers and publishers have ceased doing business within Russia. EA itself previously ceased selling games and other products in Russia and Belarus. Nintendo, Microsoft, CD Projekt Red, and many others have also ceased selling or promoting products in Russia.

The invasion has also affected game development in Ukraine, just as it is has endangered and disrupted every facet of daily life. The recent Xbox Showcase highlighted stories from the developers of Stalker 2. Kyiv based group Frogwares described their upcoming game as a "middle finger" to Russia.

If you would like to assist Ukrainian citizens under threat, you can donate to many, worthy charitable organizations, which supply resources and shelter for refugees and endangered occupants.