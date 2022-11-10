FIFA 23 Predicts Men's World Cup Winner

EA Sports has released the results of its World Cup simulation, predicting that Argentina will claim the title this year and keep EA's own win streak alive for accurate predictions. Impressively and notably, EA's World Cup simulation accurately predicted the past three men's World Cup winners, including France (2018), Germany (2014), and Spain (2010).

EA simulated all 64 matches and determined that Argentina would beat Brazil 1-0 in the World Cup final, according to VGC. In real life, Argentina and Brazil haven't competed against each other in the World Cup since 1990 and have never played each other in a World Cup final.

Lionel Messi scored the only goal in EA's World Cup final simulation (his eighth in the tournament) to help lift Argentina to the country's first title since 1986 and third overall. Messi will also take home the Golden Boot (most goals) and Golden Ball (best player), the simulation said.

Messi has said this will be his final World Cup, so it would be a storybook ending to his international career if this comes to frution.

EA also published a list of the top goal-scorers in the World Cup, according to its simulation, and you can see all the top players in the graphic above.

The real men's World Cup begins November 18 in Qatar, with the tournament stretching through December until the final on December 18.

In other soccer/football news, Messi, Paul Pogba, and Neymar Jr. are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II this month as playable Operators.