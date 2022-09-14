FIFA 23 May Include AFC Richmond From Ted Lasso, Leak Suggests

A fictional team could show up in FIFA 23.

AFC Richmond, the fictional football team from Apple's Ted Lasso TV series, might be featured in EA's upcoming FIFA 23. For a period of time, the FIFA ratings website apparently contained an entry for AFC Richmond, as you can see in the image below that was posted on the Ted Lasso subreddit (via CharlieIntel).

The person who discovered the listing pointed out that EA acted quickly to remove it, along with all associated imagery and details. This doesn't seem like a bug or a mistake, but we'll have to wait to find out for sure.

Apple is reported to have signed a licensing partnership with the Premier League, which also has a deal with EA for the FIFA series. As such, AFC Richmond coming to FIFA 23 might not be such an out-there idea.

FIFA 23 officially launches on September 30, with early access starting September 27, so it should be just a matter of time before we find out if AFC Richmond is indeed coming to FIFA 23.

Ted Lasso recently won Best Comedy Series at the 2022 Emmys. The show stars Jason Sudeikis and is coming back for a third season, but a release date hasn't been announced yet.

As for the FIFA series, this year's game will be the last one that EA makes it partnership with FIFA. The series will continue under the name EA Sports FC.

