FIFA 23 Marvel FUT Heroes Crossover Announced

In one of the unlikeliest of crossovers since Eminem met the Punisher, Marvel and Electronic Arts will be teaming up for a FIFA 23 collaboration. Players can expect reimagined FIFA Ultimate Team heroes to take to the pitch, each one featuring a redesign by Marvel's artists.

Each hero will receive a specially illustrated FUT item at the launch of the World Cup game mode, and base versions of FUT heroes will be available when FIFA 23 launches in September. Fans can expect other vanity items, including crowd flag reactions, kits, balls, and more when more information on these items is revealed in more detail, and Marvel will be releasing a tie-in comic book that features breakdowns on each of the FUT heroes.

This year's FIFA game will be the final one under EA's stewardship, as after decades of publishing and developing the annual sports franchise, the company is striking out on its own and will release EA Sports FC in 2023. FIFA 23 will still be a full-fledged football game, and ahead of its release, EA has revealed details on its new animation technology, World Cup events, and the return of Italian club Juventus.

FIFA 23 will release on September 30, 2022, on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4, with EA Play members gaining access three days earlier. The game also adds cross-play and women's club teams to the franchise for the first time, but don't expect to see Russian clubs or teams on the pitch this year. Following the UK government's decision to not enact laws on video game loot boxes, FIFA 23 will once again feature in-game monetization through system card packs in the game's Ultimate Team mode.