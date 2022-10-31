FIFA 23 Is Soaring With 30,000 Years Worth Of Gameplay So Far

FIFA 23 is setting records for EA Sports. Electronic Arts has announced that the game had a "record-breaking" launch, reaching 10.3 million players in the first week, which was good for the "biggest launch period" in the history of the professional football series.

EA went on to say that FIFA 23 has been played in 200+ nations worldwide, with players collectively logging 1.7 billion games thus far. Virtual footballers have spent more than 15.7 billion minutes in the game so far, which works out to more than 30,000 years. Players have collectively scored 4.3 billion goals so far, EA said.

Additionally, Jude Bellingham is the top transfer player in FIFA 23 so far, with more than 630,000 players trying to add the Borussia Dortmund midfielder to their side.

The Ted Lasso crossover in FIFA 23 is proving to be successful, too, it seems, with players collectively winning 1 million matches as AFC Richmond thus far.

In terms of popular teams, Chelsea Women were the most played women's team so far, with Manchester City the most-played men's team. As for goal-scorers, Marcus Rashford and Sam Kerr lead the way for men's and women's teams, respectively. You can see the top 10 scorers for men and women below.

Men's Top 10

Marcus Rashford Kylian Mbappé Darwin Núñez Erling Haaland Gabriel Jesus Arnaut Danjuma Timo Werner Cristiano Ronaldo Karim Benzema Vinícius Jr.

Women's Top 10

Sam Kerr Fran Kirby Marie-Antoinette Katoto Vivianne Miedema Ada Hegerberg Kadidiatou Diani Beth Mead Caitlin Foord Guro Reiten Alessia Russo

As for celebrations, the "Griddy" is the most popular so far, with the "Knee Slide" ranking second.

FIFA 23 is a live-service game with additional content to come. Some of this will include World Cup-themed content to celebrate the upcoming professional men's and women's tournaments.

EA and FIFA have ended their partnership for the video game series, but next year's EA Sports FC will still have the same or a similar lineup of players, teams, and stadiums because EA has other licensing deals in place. FIFA was reportedly asking EA to pay $1 billion to use the FIFA name in its games, a fee it would need to pay every four years to continue their relationship.

As for FIFA, president Gianni Infantino confirmed that FIFA is, for the first time, working with a range of third-party studios and publishers to provide "more choice" beyond aligning with a single company, EA, as it has done in the past.

"I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans. The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on--the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST," Infantino said.

GameSpot's FIFA 23 review scored the game a 7/10.