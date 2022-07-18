FIFA 23 First Look Trailer Scheduled For July 20, Ultimate Edition Cover Stars Revealed

EA will show off the first official look at FIFA 23 this week with a reveal trailer debuting on July 20 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. The cover art for the Ultimate Edition has also been revealed, and stars Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe and Chelsea's Sam Kerr.

This marks the third successive cover appearance for Mbappe, who is considered to be one of the best players in the world currently, and the first time that a FIFA game has featured a female player on its sleeve.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition

This year is a major one for the FIFA series, as it's the last time that the franchise will be published and developed through EA. Having produced soccer games under the FIFA banner since 1993, the series will be called EA Sports FC going forward as part of a rights-negotiation process with FIFA that has been in the works.

EA said in its announcement that EA Sports FC will still include everything that fans expect from the franchise, including modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs, and athletes, as well as Ultimate Team, career mode, Pro Clubs, and Volta.

While it is losing the FIFA branding--which the FIFA body was asking EA to pay $1 billion every four years to use--it'll still be retaining the license for more than 19,000 players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums, and 30 leagues such as the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS, and more.

The official FIFA body doesn't appear to be too concerned though, as president Gianni Infantino claimed that it is working with several third-party studios and publishers to provide "more choice" beyond aligning with a single company. Multiple FIFA games are in development according to Infantino, and he added that there'll be at least one title in the future that'll be "the best" soccer game on the market.