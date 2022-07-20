FIFA 23 Debut Trailer Shows Off New Animation Tech And Two World Cups

The game will also feature cross-play, women's club teams, and revamped modes.

By on

Comments

FIFA 23's trailer debuted today, announcing a release date of September 30 and showing off the new animation system. The trailer itself depicts a variety of games and teams playing across locales, interspersed with pre-written commentary explaining the title's new features.

For example, Hypermotion 2 Technology provides more animations and more realistic physical responses for FIFA 23's virtual players. In theory, the tech will make the game more fluid and responsive and make playing more indistinguishable from watching on TV. Hypermotion 2 features are only available in the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia versions of the game. Other improvements include a revamped dribbling system, a smoother transition to shooting, brand-new acceleration mechanics, enhanced player awareness, and more.

FIFA 23 will also feature women's club teams for the first time in series history, including the Barclays Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema at launch. The game will also feature two World Cub titles: the men's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023. These tournaments will be added in free updates later.

The game will add changes and improvements across various game modes, including Career Mode, Pro Clubs, Volta Football, Ultimate Team, and more. The new training mode coaching system promises to help new and inexperienced players get up to speed more quickly. FIFA 23 will also support cross-play across systems and platforms.

The FIFA property in video games in currently in a transitional period, as the international soccer organization and EA are parting ways. EA's soccer games will rebrand to EA Sports FC in 2023, while FIFA has promised multiple non-simulation games to arrive later in 2022.

