FIFA 22 Gameplay Video Shows New HyperMotion Technology And More

EA Sports has published a deep-dive video for FIFA 22, featuring developers speaking at length about the football game's HyperMotion technology, tactical AI, reworked goalkeeper system, and how player feedback has informed the new game. The video is impressive in its depth and breadth, so fans of FIFA may want to grab a coffee, kick up their feet, and enjoy.

The HyperMotion system appears to be a major step forward toward helping improve the authenticity of the presentation of footballer's on the pitch. In the past, EA used to bring in only a small handful of players who would run around on a soundstage to have their motion recorded.

But with FIFA 22 and its HyperMotion system, EA recorded 11v11 teams with players wearing full body suits to capture data from real players on a real field playing a real game. This data is then fed into EA's own proprietary machine learning system that features 8.7 million frames of data to create real-time animations that look more lifelike and realistic.

The full video is a treat and well worth a watch to get up to speed with what's new in FIFA 22.

In other news, it's been confirmed that former professional player Alex Scott of Arsenal and England will be the first female broadcast voice in the entire FIFA series, according to Eurogamer.

FIFA 22 launches in September, and it won't be the only pro football game in town. Konami just announced a major rebrand for its PES series, which will henceforth be known as eFootball as it transitions to a free-to-play experience with new content and updates released over time.