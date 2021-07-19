FIFA 22 Gameplay Reveal Scheduled For Tuesday, July 20

Soccer is indeed coming home to next-gen consoles. FIFA 22's first gameplay reveal will take place on Tuesday, July 20 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. According to the reveal's YouTube description, it will feature in-depth discussion with the development team as they explain the next entry's new features, including its HyperMotion technology, which uses machine learning to enhance the game's realism.

EA formally announced FIFA 22 earlier this month. Given that it's an annual sports franchise, this was hardly a big surprise, but it did give us some exciting details about what this new entry will bring to the table. Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé will be the game's cover star for the second year in a row, an honor that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have also received.

The announcement also talked a lot about the game's HyperMotion technology, which will only be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia. To create HyperMotion, EA performed motion capture on 22 professional soccer players, and it will use machine learning tools to create new animations in real time. The game will also feature a completely rebuilt goalkeeper system, as well as the usual modes and teams you expect from a new entry in the franchise, such as Ultimate Team.

Madden 22 was also revealed recently, and it seems that some of its new features will also be exclusive to next-gen consoles, so it appears this will be a trend for sports games in the near future.