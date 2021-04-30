Prime Day Returnal Review ACNH May Day Maze Nier Replicant Weapons & Endings Roblox Adopt Me Apex Season 9 Patch Notes

FIFA 21 Joins EA Play And Xbox Game Pass Ultimate On May 6

EA's latest FIFA game will be added to the subscription catalogs very soon.

FIFA 21 is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play on May 6, Electronic Arts has announced. EA Play is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so you can subscribe to either service to play EA's latest FIFA title as part of the offering across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Game Pass, of course, is not available on PlayStation, but EA Play is.

FIFA 21 becomes just the latest of EA's newest sports titles to be available on the subscription catalog, joining NHL 21 and Madden NFL 21. It's not uncommon for annual sports games to join EA Play later in their lifecycles, as is the case with these titles.

May is a busy month for Xbox Game Pass, as the subscription program also adds the "dodgebrawl" game Knockout City comes to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on May 21. Dragon Quest Builders 2, meanwhile, lands on Xbox Game Pass May 4.

The FIFA franchise was recently in the news after leaked documents revealed more details on the game's lucrative Ultimate Team mode and its loot boxes. EA disputed the report.

For more games to play on Xbox, check out our guides to the best Xbox One games of all time and the best Xbox Series X games available so far. Plus, Game Pass subscribers should check out the best games available with Xbox Game Pass right now.

