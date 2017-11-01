FIFA 18 Update Out Now On PS4, Xbox One, And PC; Here's What It Does

EA has released a new FIFA 18 update for PS4, Xbox One, and PC players, bringing with it a bunch of gameplay changes, bug fixes, and aesthetic tweaks. Most interestingly, passing will no longer be as accurate when passing "blindly" through 90 - 270 degrees from the direction you're facing. That means if you receive the ball and instruct your player to pass it directly behind the way they're looking, that pass will be slower and have reduced accuracy.

In addition, EA says it has resolved issues where goalkeepers would parry the ball into their own goal, and goalies' diving has been improved when facing downward headers and volley shots. Finally, the update includes the previously-announced return of co-op play in FUT Online Seasons.

The patch, dubbed Title Update 3, actually launched on PC a week ago, but has only just been released on PS4. You can take a look at the full patch notes at the bottom of this article, via EA. A separate FIFA 18 Nintendo Switch update was released just recently, bringing a similar set of small improvements and bug fixes.

In other FIFA news, EA says the US national team's failure to qualify for the men's World Cup for the first time since 1986 will not affect the franchise's sales. "The World Cup is the world's largest sporting event and it is followed by all people around the world who love soccer or football, depending on what they call it where they come from," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said. "Does it heighten their enjoyment if their national team is participating? Of course. But we don't see people stopping watching a World Cup just because their team is not there. As you think about the US in particular, we are a very multicultural country." For more on the popular sports game, check out our feature on FIFA 18 vs PES 2018.

FIFA 18 Title Update 3 Patch Notes

Made the following changes in Gameplay:

Made ground passes and ground through passes less effective when blindly passing the ball between 90 and 270 degrees, where 0 degrees is the direction the player is facing. The most significant impact will be seen when the pass angle is between 140 and 220 degrees. The impact scales when the pass angle is between 90 (least impact) and 139 degrees and between 221 and 270 (least impact) degrees. The passes impacted by this change will see: Reduced ball speed. Reduced accuracy.



Disabled user controlled reactions, when locked to a player, when the goalkeeper is holding the ball.

Addressed the following issues in Gameplay:

The goalkeeper sometimes parrying the ball into his own goal.

The goalkeeper diving too early on downward header and volley shots.

Players sometimes becoming invisible during a match.

Dragbacks not working when rapidly tapping the modifier button.

Players being unable to string together multiple stepovers.

The goalkeeper, in some situations, being unable to throw the ball after making a save close to the goal line.

The player automatically passing the ball from a set piece after the game had been paused in an Online match.

An issue with Custom controls where movement with the directional buttons was not working when locked to a player.

Made the following changes in FIFA Ultimate team:

Added the Objectives tile to the Pause Menu in all FUT Online modes.

Added Guest Mode in FUT Online Seasons and FUT Online Draft.

Disabled the FIFA Trainer within FUT Champions.

Addressed the following issues in FIFA Ultimate team:

An issue in Squad Building Challenges where tagging a group of challenges would make it unselectable.

ICONs displaying their current age on in-game overlays.

Wrong badge showing for your opponent on the Online Season's Match Preview screens.

Objective Completed visual notification not displaying correctly for some Daily/Weekly Objectives.

Alignment of the text on Manager League items.

An issue with the effects shown during the pack opening animation.

The icon of your rank in Squad Battles displaying incorrectly when claiming rewards.

Addressed the following issues in Online Modes:

Players crashing when matching up in Pro Clubs Friendly Matches in certain situations.

Players would not receive invites in Pro Clubs Friendly Matches in certain situations.

Addressed the following issues in Career Mode:

Players crashing during the first game of the season in certain situations.

Made the following changes in Audio / Visual / Presentation:

Updated the Chile National Team kits and crest to be authentic.

Addressed the following issues in Audio / Visual / Presentation: