FIFA 18 Update Out Now On PC, Here's What It Does

FIFA 18's first update is out now for the PC version, making a series of changes across modes such as Ultimate Team, The Journey: Hunter Returns, and gameplay overall.

For Ultimate Team, this patch adds new functionality for missed shots, while the update also fixes an issue where the crowd had the wrong flags if the home team was wearing a certain jersey. There was also an issue where you could control the keeper in single-player that has now been fixed.

In terms of general gameplay fixes, this FIFA 18 patch dials back the difficulty for the Amateur and Semi-Pro difficulties, so newcomers should have an easier time now. Additionally, keeper reactions has been changed in "certain situations." As for the single-player changes, The Journey's issue in chapter 5 where the game could crash should now be sorted out with this update.

Today's FIFA 18 patch for PC also fixes some minor audio issues and adds improvements to goal net animations. It also adds the Bundesliga broadcast package. You can see the full patch notes below, as posted on EA's website. It's not immediately clear when this patch will be out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Consoles often have lengthier certification processes for patches, which could explain why this update is hitting first on PC.

FIFA 18 October 3 Update:

Added the following in FIFA Ultimate team:

New functionality to Champions Channel including missed shots and hidden timeline.

Addressed the following in FIFA Ultimate team:

An issue with the extra time display on the Champions Channel timeline.

An issue with locked EASFC catalogue kits on opponent teams in Squad Battles.

An issue where the crowd would have incorrect flags when the home team is wearing a certain kit.

An issue where a player could crash when watching a FUT Champions Channel match.

An issue where players could control the goalkeeper in FUT Single Player modes.

Changed Matches Remaining to Attempts Remaining in FUT Champions Daily Knockout Tournament.

Changed the Possible Points text in Squad Battles to Projected Match Points.

Updated loan player portraits in the EASFC Catalogue.

Visual improvements to some FUT item types.

Addressed the following in Gameplay:

Tuned goalkeeper reactions in certain situations.

Tuned down the difficulty for Amateur and Semi-Pro difficulties.

Reduced shot accuracy and slightly increased goalkeeper reaction times in certain in-game situations.

Added the following in The Journey Hunter Returns:

Icons in cinematic scenes to indicate the user-triggered action.

Triggered actions are: Personality, FIFA 17 Result, Match Result, Key Decision, Player Performance, Team Performance, Partnership Rating

Addressed the following in The Journey Hunter Returns:

An issue where the player could crash during a cinematic in Chapter 5.

Added the following in Career Mode:

Added option to delegate contract renewals.

Allow users to renegotiate contract with a player whose release clause has been paid.

Addressed the following in Career Mode:

An issue where users could use a loaned player as part of a transfer deal.

An issue where Breaking News weren't getting refreshed.

Addressed the following in Online Modes:

An issue in Pro Clubs where a player could return to an invisible lobby after a match.

Enabled the opponent indicators in online matches.

Improvements were made to the kit clashing logic.

Audio / Visual / Presentation Changes: