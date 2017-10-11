FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Now Has Co-Op Seasons Again

One of the best aspects of FIFA 18 is how it evolves and updates over the year, and today EA has added a cool feature to Ultimate Team. You can now play with a friend in FUT Online Seasons and Online Draft.

The ability to play local co-op against an online opponent in the two modes was present in FIFA 17 but was removed from FIFA 18 "to create competitive balance for all players." This sparked a substantial negative reaction from the community, who even started a petition in an attempt to convince EA to restore the feature. Thankfully, the publisher has reversed its decision and you can now play with a friend once more.

"We have heard your feedback about guest functionality in FUT Online Seasons and FUT Online Draft and are happy to announce that we have added this functionality back into FIFA 18 PS4 / Xbox One / PC effective immediately," the company said. No update is required to enable the feature as EA was able to implement it on the server side. However, a future patch will add some "on-screen elements" to make things clearer. For now, you just have to press Triangle / Y after you get matched with an opponent and a second player will be added to your team.

FIFA 18 has proved popular since its release last month. It was the top-selling game in the UK and Australia this week, has seen a lot of people playing at once, and was received well among critics. In our FIFA 18 review, we said the game "captures the world of football and confidently translates it into a video game," but that "EA's soccer series is still lagging far behind PES 2018's more fluid, satisfying football" on the pitch.

This year's edition was also released on Switch, but in our FIFA 18 Nintendo Switch review we said the port is "inferior" in nearly every way when compared to the PS4 and Xbox One versions. For more on this season's soccer games, check out our comparison of FIFA 18 vs PES 2018.