FIFA 18 Review Roundup

EA's FIFA 18 is still a week away from release, but critics have already begun offering their thoughts on the new soccer game. FIFA 18 doesn't differ radically from last year's installment, but EA has made some notable tweaks to the gameplay that make the game an improvement over its predecessor. In GameSpot's FIFA 18 review, critic Oscar Dayus said the game's "on-pitch improvements represent the beginnings of a recovery for the series," though it is "still lagging far behind PES 2018's more fluid, satisfying football."

Other reviews and impressions have begun appearing online as well, and most seem to agree that FIFA 18 is yet another worthwhile entry in the long-running sports franchise. You can find a sample of reviews and reviews-in-progress below; for a wider look at what critics think of the game, be sure to check out GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

In addition to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, a custom version of FIFA 18 is also launching next week for Nintendo Switch. Our review covers the PS4/Xbox One/PC release, but you can read our impressions of the Switch version here.

Game: FIFA 18

FIFA 18 Developer: EA Canada

EA Canada Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch Release: September 29

September 29 Price: $60/£60

GameSpot -- 7/10

"It's off the pitch that EA excels. From the variety of game modes on offer and how everything's presented, to the constant updates in FUT's Team of the Week, Daily Objectives, and discussion of real-world happenings in commentary, FIFA 18 captures the world of football and confidently translates it into a video game. On the pitch, however, EA's soccer series is still lagging far behind PES 2018's more fluid, satisfying football. This year's improvements are welcome, but more needs to be done in the coming years if FIFA is to be a world-beater once again." -- Oscar Dayus [Full review]

IGN -- Review-in-Progress

"Ultimately, FIFA 18 introduces enough new ideas to suggest it's not sitting on the laurels of its success. However, it's a simplified experience, one that fails to embrace the complexity of football at the highest level. Its focus on attack makes for spectacular matches, but they often feel like extravagant offensive training sessions than a proper match with depth and strategy." -- John Robertson [Full review-in-progress]

US Gamer -- 4/5

"This series hasn't changed much over the years, and it's certainly not as dynamic and ambitious as it was back in the days of the Xbox 360. But the foundation EA built back in 2010 has held up remarkably well over the years. And with FIFA 18, it goes back to its strengths a little bit after a year that frankly wasn't that much fun to play." -- Kat Bailey [Full review]

GamesRadar+ -- Review-in-Progress

"There's more punch to shooting from distance, more intent on crosses (with genuine whip added to the ball--my favourite of all the new changes), and players are sharper when it comes to breaking onto loose balls or throwing themselves at shots." -- Ben Wilson [Full review-in-progress]

The Telegraph -- Review-in-Progress

"FIFA 18 is a significantly better football game than its predecessor. I was rather fond of FIFA 17, but despite the engine overhaul it was still beholden to some of FIFA’s more long-standing issues. Animations taking too long to unfold and delaying your move; wrestling to control unresponsive players; a lack of individuality from player to player. FIFA 18 has addressed these issues quietly but confidently, like a successful team signing a full-back under the radar because the previous one kept picking up daft bookings." -- [Full review-in-progress]

Digital Trends -- 4/5

"FIFA 18 relies a little too much on back-patting and the illusion of choice during its story mode, but it's still remarkable how well Electronic Arts managed to tell the tale of Alex Hunter and his family. The soccer on the field more than backs up the writing, with rewarding gameplay that can entertain even those who normally hate the sport. Just make sure that you carve out plenty of time and say farewell to your family members for the foreseeable future, because you're going to need all the extra time you can get." -- Gabe Gurwin [Full review]