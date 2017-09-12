FIFA 18 Ratings: Top 100 Players Revealed

Ahead of FIFA 18's release later this month, EA Sports has now announced the game's 100 highest rated players, and you can probably guess who is No.1. As you'd imagine, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list, with a 94 rating.

"There are few things that Ronaldo cannot do on a pitch, and few attacking positions in which he won't excel," EA Sports explained about the superstar. "His 93 Shooting is evidenced by the unreal number of goals he's scored in the past few seasons, and Ronaldo's 90 Pace and 90 Dribbling make him virtually untouchable when in top form.

"Sometimes deployed as a forward, Ronaldo can dance into the box and dispatch the ball into the net without skipping a beat. He is probably at his best on the left wing, where he can create chances for teammates, or as he does more often, cut inside and lash the ball past a helpless goalkeeper."

Rounding out the top five highest-rated FIFA 18 players were Lionel Messi (93), Neymar (92), Luis Suarez (92), and Manuel Neuer (92). You can see the top 10 highest-rated players below, while the full list of 100-1 is available on the EA Sports website.

In other news about FIFA 18, producer Andrei Lazarescu said more FIFA games could come to Nintendo Switch in the future. "I think we are going to see more FIFA on Switch in the future," he said.

FIFA 18 launches on September 29 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC.

FIFA 18 Player Ratings (10-1)