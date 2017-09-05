FIFA 18 Ratings Revealed For Some Players

What stands to be one of the biggest games of the year, FIFA 18, is coming out later this month. Ahead of launch, developer EA Sports today started to announce the professional football game's player ratings.

Announced today were the players rated 100-81. So it sounds like EA is going to drip-feed this information over the course of the next few days, leading up to the highest-rated overall players presumably later in the week or next.

You can see the 100-81 list below, and keep checking back with GameSpot in the days ahead as we'll update this post with the rest of the ratings when they are announced.

In other news about FIFA 18, producer Andrei Lazarescu said more FIFA games could come to Nintendo Switch in the future. "I think we are going to see more FIFA on Switch in the future," he said.

FIFA 18 launches on September 29 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC.

FIFA 18 Player Ratings (100-81):