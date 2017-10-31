FIFA 18 Nintendo Switch Update Out Now, Here's What It Does

FIFA 18 on Nintendo Switch was met with mixed reception when it launched last month, but now EA has released a new update for the port that will hopefully improve things. Title Update 3 introduces some gameplay changes and some aesthetic tweaks, as well as fixing a number of bugs.

Firstly, changes have been made so that you'll no longer keep getting the same Skill Games before each match. The Trainer has also been fixed, so it will now display the correct button prompt when performing crosses.

Off the pitch, the Chile national team has a new crest and updated kits to bring them in line with those of the real-life team. In addition, the patch addresses an issue where the ball would sometimes be invisible during pre-match cinematics. Take a look at the full patch notes at the bottom of this article, via EA.

The update to FIFA for Switch is a small but welcome one, given the game's problems at launch. In our review, we said "FIFA 18 on Switch delivers some enjoyable soccer when on the pitch, but without Pro Clubs and The Journey, and in restricting all access to FUT when you're not online, it shoots itself in the foot. Being able to play FIFA on the go or with a friend is gratifying, and if you're happy to just play through Career Mode for the next year, then this port will satisfy your needs and is the best mobile FIFA you can buy, but compared to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, this port is inferior in every other way." Read more in our full FIFA 18 Nintendo Switch review.

FIFA 18's console versions were also updated recently to add the much-requested Co-op feature back into FUT Seasons after it was removed for this year's game. The ability to play local co-op against an online opponent was present in FIFA 17 but was removed from FIFA 18 "to create competitive balance for all players." Thankfully, the publisher has reversed its decision and you can now play with a friend once more. In other Nintendo news, meanwhile, the Japanese company has revealed which titles sit top of the list of top-selling Switch games so far.

FIFA 18 Nintendo Switch Title Update 3 Patch Notes

Addressed the following issues in Gameplay:

Some players would get the same Pre-Match Skill Game before every match.

The Attempts counter was missing in the Beat Your Main Skill Game.

The wrong button callouts were highlighted in the FIFA Trainer when performing crosses.

Addressed the following issues in FIFA Ultimate team:

Some Squad Building Challenges were missing art.

Text would sometimes overlap on the Squad Building Challenges requirements screen.

Addressed the following issues in Online Modes:

Multiple issues related to changing control types going into, during, and leaving matches.

Some of the text was hard to read on the Team Select screens in Local Seasons.

An issue where the country flags on the leaderboards would be incorrect.

The pause timer overlay would stay on the players screen after leaving an online match.

Addressed the following issues in Career Mode:

Prize money was not being correctly awarded for competitions in certain situations.

An issue, in Player Career, where the game would crash going into a Pre-Season Tournament match if your Pro was injured.

Made the following changes in Audio / Visual / Presentation:

Updated the Chile National Team kits and crest to be authentic.

Addresssed the following issues Audio / Visual / Presentation: