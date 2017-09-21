FIFA 18 Launches Early With EA Access, Playable Right Now

FIFA 18 doesn't officially launch until September 29, but it's playable right now on Xbox One with EA Access. Subscribers can check out the game's Play First Trial right now, a week ahead of the game's launch. The download is pretty large, clocking in at 43.56 GB, so be aware that it might take some time to get started.

This is the full version of FIFA 18, including the Kick Off mode and the single-player story The Journey: Hunter Returns, along with FIFA Ultimate Team.

Everyone who downloads the trial will be entered into a contest for a chance to win a trip for two to Bernabeu Stadium to watch a Real Madrid match. The winner also gets the opportunity to attend a football clinic with coaches, and an Xbox One X and copy of FIFA 18. You can also retweet this tweet for a chance to win.

EA Access costs $5/month or $30/year, and is available on Xbox One and PC (where the service is called Origin Access). In addition to early access up upcoming EA games, a membership gets you 10 percent off all EA digital content. Subscribers can also play a growing library of Vault games for free, including Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2.