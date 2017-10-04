FIFA 18 Had 1.6 Million Concurrent Players On Its First Weekend

FIFA 18 launched on September 29 for all platforms and its release was a big hit, apparently. Electronic Arts has reported that first-weekend peak concurrent users reached 1.6 million across all platforms for the first weekend.

"That's a lot of people playing FIFA 18," EA said in a tweet announcing the figure. That's as specific as EA got regarding the figure. We don't know how it compares to the first-weekend peak concurrent user figure for FIFA 17 or any other entry in the series. We have contacted EA in an attempt to get more insight and context on the 1.6 million figure.

FIFA 18 is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, along with last-generation consoles. The game's first title update hit PC earlier this week, making changes and improvements to numerous elements of the game. You can see the full patch notes here.

GameSpot's FIFA 18 review scored the game an 7/10. "This year's improvements are welcome, but more needs to be done in the coming years if FIFA is to be a world-beater once again," reviewer Oscar Dayus said.

It's not the only big-time professional soccer game on the market currently, as Konami's PES 2018 recently released as well. You can check out GameSpot's comparison of the two games here to find out which game is right for you.