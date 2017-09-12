FIFA 18 Demo Out Now, Here's What's In It And How To Download
You can try this year's entry now.
Related
You're Good to Go!
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
Follow
Ahead of its full release next week, a demo for FIFA 18 is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The demo includes 12 teams--including top clubs Manchester United and Bayern Munich--and the Kick Off mode to try.
Additionally, demo users can check out a part of the single-player mode, The Journey: Hunter Returns. Head below to see a full rundown of what's in the FIFA 18 demo.
You can download the FIFA 18 demo using the links below:
FIFA 18 launches on September 29 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, in addition to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.
FIFA 18 Demo Teams:
- Manchester United
- Manchester City
- Real Madrid CF
- Atlético de Madrid
- Juventus F.C.
- FC Bayern Munich
- Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
- LA Galaxy
- Toronto FC
- Boca Juniors
- C.D. Guadalajara
- Vissel Kobe
FIFA 18 Demo Stadiums
- Santiago Bernabéu
- La Bombonera
- StubHub Center
- King Fahd Stadium
FIFA 18 Demo The Journey Mode
- You can try a sample of the single-player mode, but it's not immediately clear what it entails or how limited it may be.
Join the conversation