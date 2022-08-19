FFXIV's 6.2 Patch Notes: Everything You Need To Know About Island Sanctuary

Final Fantasy XIV's 6.2 patch is a big one, and the preliminary patch notes released today are just as hefty. We'll primarily focus on the highly anticipated Island Sanctuary feature--a location where you can create your "own personal paradise," collect resources, build structures, grow crops, and cultivate the land. It's a farming sim that everyone's been waiting for.

Island Sanctuary

Unlocking

Only players who have completed Endwalker can unlock Island Sanctuary. No Disciples of Hand or Land jobs are required to participate in Island activities. Island Sanctuary's unlock quest is located in Old Sharlayan (X: 11.9, Y:11.0), and players need to talk to the Clueless Crier. By speaking with Baldin in Lower La Noscea (X: 24.9, Y: 34.8), players can travel to their Island Sanctuary at any time. The dev team will also implement multiple field instances in Lower La Noscea so the area won't be congested when 6.2 launches.

Sanctuary Rank

Every island has a Sanctuary Rank, and the higher it is, the more features become available. You can raise their Sanctuary Rank by participating in activities on the island. The more you do tasks on the island, the more Seafarer's Cowries and Islander's Cowries--special currencies--you'll earn.

Island activities

Gathering: Collect resources on the land. You can check what you've gathered through the islekeep's index

Collect resources on the land. You can check what you've gathered through the islekeep's index Crafting: With gathered material, you can craft items in the Sanctuary Crafting Log. There's also a workshop where hired mammets can create handicrafts.

With gathered material, you can craft items in the Sanctuary Crafting Log. There's also a workshop where hired mammets can create handicrafts. Construction: Clicking on the longboard in front of a vacant plot will tell players what materials they need and how long structures like a cozy cabin will take. The cozy cabin will be your homebase and is the place to exchange items with merchants.

Clicking on the longboard in front of a vacant plot will tell players what materials they need and how long structures like a cozy cabin will take. The cozy cabin will be your homebase and is the place to exchange items with merchants. Farming and Husbandry: Not only can you grow crops, you can also take care of island wildlife. Minions too, up to 40, can roam free on your island.

Social

Players can visit other players' islands--they must be friends, FC members, or party members--and each island can host up to 16 players. You won't be able to craft or gather on another player's island. To get to other players' islands, speak to lower La Noscea's Baldin (X: 24.9, Y: 34.8). If you want to open your own island for visits, you'll need to reach a "sufficient sanctuary rank."

In patch notes not related to Island Sanctuary, players can expect to enter a new dungeon called Fell Court of Troia in 6.2, as well as a new trial. The next Pandaemonium raid will also be available, and it is titled Pandaemonium: Abyssos.

The weekly cap for Astronomy tombstones has also been removed. Previously, players could only earn 450 per week. The maximum inventory limit of 2,000 still applies, however. The Steps of Faith also has been transformed into a single-player quest battle instead of an eight-party trial.

Other miscellaneous tweaks:

Glamour dresser has increased capability from 400 to 800

Lots of gender unlocked glamour items--like Far Eastern Maiden's Hat and Mun'gaek Boots.

Adventure plates exiting beta and are now officially released

New PvP season will begin with 6.2

Couple of tweaks to Ivalice quests--changes in NPCs who can give the quest as well as quest titles

There are a lot more minor updates in the 6.2 patch, and for a rundown of everything, head on over to Lodestone's official FFXIV 6.2 patch notes. Patch 6.2 will be released on August 22.