Midnight Mass Review Best Pokemon Games PS5 Restock Tracker Lost Judgement Review Series X Restock Tracker Destiny 2 Ager's Scepter Guide
Login / Sign Up

FFXIV Reaper And Sage Job Actions Revealed

By now, you must have heard of the critically acclaimed MMORPG FFXIV...

By on

Comments

FFXIV's seven-hour long Letter from the Producer revealed more information about Endwalker's two new jobs--Reaper and Sage. You can check out the Reaper and Sage segments in the Job Action video attached below to get a sense of what the rotations and designs feel like. Other jobs' Endwalker upgrades and tweaks are also included in the same video, if you'd like to check out how your main has changed or stayed the same.

Reaper

Reaper falls under the melee DPS category. Maining a scythe weapon, Reaper players are also accompanied by a shadowy grim reaper-looking avatar. By becoming the vessel for this avatar, reapers can unleash attacks that cause more damage.

Click To Unmute
  1. Every Game Delayed in 2021 So Far
  2. The Metroid Franchise - Which Are Worth Playing/Buying?
  3. Firearms Expert Reacts To Rainbow Six Siege’s Guns
  4. The Glitches That Made Halo 2
  5. New SpongeBob SquarePants Game Announced! | GameSpot News
  6. Pokémon Trading Card Game Live Official Reveal Trailer
  7. Monster Hunter Rise - Mega Man Collab: Rush Palamute Layered Armor
  8. CatDog Showcase – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  9. Ren & Stimpy Showcase – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  10. Lemnis Gate | Gameplay Overview Trailer
  11. New SEGA/ATLUS RPG TGS 2021 Teaser Trailer
  12. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Final Fantasy XIV Online Endwalker Job Actions Trailer

Reaper has two gauges, one of them being the Soul Gauge. Charging up the Soul Gauge allows reapers to deploy different attacks, including some of the ones available when "possessed" by the avatar. The second gauge, the Shroud Gauge, starts filling up when the reaper uses both their attacks and their avatar's attacks. This gauge will allow you to be possessed by the avatar and utilize special combos.

Reaper also has a unique movement ability. In the Job Action video, the Reaper opened portal-looking holes and was able to teleport to and from the placement of these said portals.

This job leans towards pure melee DPS, much like Samurai, though "not as extreme," according to director and producer Naoki Yoshida. Reaper can buff the party--as demonstrated by the Reaper "taking" something out of the Bard in the Job Action video.

All melee DPS will get a change to Feint--the effect will reduce both physical and magical damage dealt now, with a larger reduction for physical damage.

No Caption Provided

Sage

Sage--aka healer with guns--joins Scholar as a barrier healer. Its calling card is the unique ability to attack enemies and heal a targeted party member at the same time.

Sage has a resource that builds up over time and allows Sage players to execute instant barrier heals. The job also has a gap closer called Icarus that allows you to zoom around, aided by the Nouliths (the gun-like weapons). The overall design and feeling of the Sage job gives a more sci-fi feeling--many fans say it reminds them of Gundam--as opposed to the more fantasy vibes of Astrologian, White Mage, and Scholar.

In general, all healer jobs will get the following adjustments: addition of single-target buffs, shortened cast time for offensive spells, and a 50m limit break expansion.

No Caption Provided

Endwalker releases on November 19 for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Playstation 5. This expansion will conclude FFXIV's 10-year story arc surrounding Hydaelyn and Zodiark, but will not mark the end for FFXIV as a whole. You can check out a short interview we did with Yoshida for more information.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Final Fantasy XIV Online: A Realm Reborn
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)