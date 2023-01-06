FFXIV Patch 6.3 Notes: New Quests, Alliance Raid, And Group Pose Changes

FFXIV Patch 6.3, Gods Revel, Lands Tremble, is releasing on January 10. Ahead of the update, Square Enix posted preliminary patch notes, detailing what players can expect. It's a hefty list, so we've cherry-picked a couple changes and updates below.

6.3 will include a new Main Scenario Quest update with a new snowy-looking dungeon called Lapis Manalis. There will also be a new trial and raid, but no details on what either will be (literally, the patch notes say "hidden").

And of course, as teased previously, 6.3 will drop the new Alliance Raid Euphrosyne. It's the next raid featuring The Twelve. In the latest live letter, director Naoki Yoshida showed previews of what Euphrosyne gear will look like. From the physical photos he held up to the camera, they're blue-and-white themed, with silver detailing.

Island Sanctuary is also getting updates. There will be two new ranks, a new vision, new gathering points and materials, new sanctuary crafting recipe, and new animals. There are a bunch of quality-of-life changes as well--like displays of handicrafts' value fluctuations and ability to filter handicrafts via multiple conditions.

In battle QoLs, enhancing and feebling effects countdown timers will now be displayed in the party menu. Players can also save way more waymark presets now. The maximum slots have been increased from five to 30.

Also, in very important updates, Vieras and Hrothgars get new hairstyles. More items are also no longer gender-locked, and there's new filter options for items in the glamour dresser. Group pose also has new stickers for sticker mode, along with new frames, and other RGB adjustments.

There are a bunch of other QoL updates, so head on over to the official FFXIV patch notes page for those, as well as for more info on what's new for PvP and Crafting/Gathering jobs.