FFXIV Patch 5.55 And Full PS5 Version Launch May 25, Here Are The Details

The second day of Final Fantasy Fan Fest 2021 kicked off with a Live Letter From the Producer, the regularly scheduled livestream that outlines each major update to Final Fantasy XIV. Director and producer Naoki Yoshida led the presentation and detailed what's coming to patch 5.55 with regards to the new main story quests, the Save the Queen questline, the full PS5 version of the game, and much more. Lead story designer Natsuko Ishikawa also joined the presentation to discuss her work in creating FFXIV's narrative.

Patch 5.55 is set to go live on May 25 and it'll be the last major update leading into the upcoming Endwalker expansion. Additionally, the PS5 version of the game will officially go into service on May 25--this updated version of the game went into live beta in April and has been playable ever since for owners of the PS4 version playing on PS5, so the official service date is more of a formality.

FFXIV on the PS5 supports native 4K resolution, higher frame rates, a high resolution UI, DualSense haptic feedback, new trophies, and 3D audio support. There are also graphics options for 1440p resolution and better frame rate and 1080p for an even consistent frame rate. Owners of the PS4 version of the game can upgrade to the PS5 version for free. You can read about our experience and watch gameplay footage of the PS5 beta for FFXIV in our previous coverage.

The optional Save the Queen questline is getting some major updates: A new battlefield called Zadnor, an increase in the resistance cap from 15 to 25, new skirmishes and critical engagements, a new large-scale raid-like instance called The Dalriada with 48 players, and a difficult decision for players to make that'll affect the questline's story. Players will need to complete the patch 5.4 main story and 5.45 Save the Queen quests.

A broad overview of the event schedule for FFXIV was also revealed, which features the following:

July 7: Make it Rain campaign in the Gold Saucer

June 7 and July 8: Patch 5.57 and Patch 5.58, respectively

August 8: Moonfire Faire and The Rising events

September 9: Final Fantasy XV collaboration event returns

November 11: The last bits of Endwalker release details

For more on all the news about Square Enix's popular MMORPG, read our breakdowns on the full Endwalker trailer and the new Reaper melee DPS job--also check out male Viera (bunny boys) in action, which are coming to Endwalker as well. FFXIV: Endwalker launches on November 23 and will go live on November 19 for those who preorder the expansion.

This story is developing...