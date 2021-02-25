The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
FF7 Remake: Intergrade Preorders Are Live Now
The PS5 version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which includes a bonus episode starring Yuffie, is now available for preorder.
Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade comes to PS5 on June 10, and if you want to snag the game ahead of launch, so you're ready to jump in as soon as it releases, there are a number of ways to do so. The PS4 version comes with a free next-gen upgrade, though you won't get the bonus episode that stars the ninja, Yuffie--that will cost extra for those that upgrade.
If you don't already own Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4, then you can snag it right now for $30 at Amazon or Walmart. That'll get you the 60fps PS5 version that features improved textures and a higher resolution when it releases in June. However, if you want to hold off and wait for the PS5 version, there are two different editions to choose from.
Right now, you can preorder Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade digitally on the PlayStation Store or physically at the Square Enix Store. It's not yet available at retailers.
In addition to improved textures, higher frame rate, and increased resolution, Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade will boast faster loading times, a new photo mode, DualSense haptic feedback integration, and a new "Classic" difficulty setting.
FF7 Remake: Intergrade standard edition
$70
The standard edition of Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade comes with the base PS5 game as well as the new Yuffie episode and a Cacstar item.
You can snag the digital version at the PlayStation Store or preorder a physical copy at the Square Enix Store.
FF7 Remake: Intergrade Digital Deluxe edition
$90
The Digital Deluxe edition of Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade comes with everything that's in the standard edition and some extra bonuses. It also features a digital artbook and digital mini-soundtrack.
