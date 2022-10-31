Fatal Frame: Mask Of The Lunar Eclipse Gets US Release Date

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will release digitally on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on March 9, 2023.

The fourth entry in the beloved survival horror franchise, the game's plot concerns Ruka Minazuki, whose two friends died in an abandoned sanatorium on Rogetsu Isle. She returns to discover the truth of what happened. You will play as several characters to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Fatal Frame's combat is centered around taking pictures of ghosts with a magical camera, known as the Camera Obscura. Enemies can take different kinds of damages based on the film used and the composition of the shot. This version of the game adds a photo mode, alongside the usual graphic enhancements.

Mask of the Lunar Eclipse was originally developed and published for the Wii by Grasshopper Manufacture and Tecmo (before the merger with Koei). Nintendo declined to publish the game in the United States and Europe. This new version, announced at a Nintendo Direct earlier this year, will be the game's first official release in the west.

Purchasing the game at release or two weeks after can get you a Marie Rose (from Dead or Alive) themed costume. If you have save data from Fatal Frame: The Maiden of Black Water on your device, you can pick up a Camera Obscura hat. A digital deluxe edition comes with a dinner party costume set and a digital art book.