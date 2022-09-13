Fatal Frame: Mask Of The Lunar Eclipse Coming To Switch In Early 2023
Switch owners across the world can flex their photographic skills in this survival-horror game.
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is finally headed to the West and will launch on the Nintendo Switch next year. A survival-horror game developed by Koei Tecmo in 2008 for the Nintendo Wii, Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse was originally only released in Japan.
Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is the fourth game in the Fatal Frame series, and is set on the fictional Rougetsu Island. As primary protagonist Ruka Minazuki and several other characters, players will need to investigate the dark past of the island that's inhabited by malevolent spirits.
Two of the game's characters can fight back against these evil spirits using the Camera Obscura to capture these phantoms, with the damage dealt by the camera being dependent on the type of film used and the angle at which the shot was taken.
Fatal Frame has begun to make a comeback as of late, as Koei Tecmo launched the formerly Wii U-exclusive Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water on PC and console as a digital-only title in 2021.
