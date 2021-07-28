Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Launches Digitally on October 28

Koei Tecmo has announced that Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will launch just in time for Halloween on October 28 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It will be a digital-only title.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water takes place on Hikami Mountain, an infamous place for supernatural occurrences connected with local bodies of water. It follows three protagonists: Yuri Kozukata, Ren Hojo, and Miu Hinasaki. Yuri has the ability to bring people back to the real world from the shadow world, while Ren is a friend who accompanies her in order to research his new book. Miu is the daughter of Miku Hinasaki, who is a recurring protagonist of the series.

This version of the game will include new costumes and a photo mode. Those who purchase the game within two weeks of launch will receive a free Ryza outfit from Atelier Ryza.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water was originally a Wii U exclusive that launched back in 2014 in Japan and 2015 in the West.