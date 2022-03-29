Fast & Furious Crossroads Is Being Delisted Next Month After Less Than Two Years

Developer Slightly Mad Studios and publisher Bandai Namco have announced that Fast & Furious Crossroads will be delisted from digital storefronts on April 28 at 10PM ET / 7PM PT. The racing game launched less than two years ago.

Per an update on the game's official website, those who have already purchased the game digitally will still have it in their library and can be downloaded. Additionally, any DLC for Fast & Furious Crossroads that is purchased before then can still be used as well. The game's online modes and servers will continue to function, too.

Fast & Furious Crossroads features Vin Diesel as series protagonist Dominic Toretto. Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson also reprise their roles as Letty Ortiz and Roman Pearce, respectively.

The game launched on August 7, 2020, after being delayed from its original May date alongside the release of F9: The Fast Saga. The game generally wasn't well received. While GameSpot didn't review Fast & Furious Crossroads, many other sites noted its poor mission design, ugly visuals, and bad handling.

While the PC and digital versions of Fast and Furious Crossroads will be gone, the physical copies for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 can still be purchased after the game gets delisted.

Slightly Mad Studios is a subsidiary of Codemasters, which was acquired by EA last year.