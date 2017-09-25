Fast And Furious 8's Cars Coming To Forza 7 As DLC, Free For Some

The Fate of the Furious Car Pack will be available right at launch.

Now Playing: Forza 7 - The Fate Of The Furious Car Pack Teaser Trailer
Forza Motorsport 7
A new batch of DLC vehicles for the upcoming Forza Motorsport 7 has been announced based on the latest Fast and Furious film, The Fate of the Furious. It's not a major surprise in light of past crossovers between the two franchises, but it should nonetheless be a fun DLC pack for fans of the film.

Microsoft today announced the Fate of the Furious Car Pack, which consists of 10 notable vehicles from this year's movie. These include the 1968 Dodge Charger, 2015 Jaguar F-Type, and 1951 Chevrolet Fleetline. You can see screenshots and a full list of vehicles (all of which are dubbed Fate of the Furious editions) below, as well as a trailer above.

  • 1966 Chevrolet Corvette
  • 1968 Dodge Charger
  • 2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe
  • 1971 Plymouth GTX
  • 2016 Subaru WRX STI
  • 2018 Dodge Demon
  • 1951 Chevrolet Fleetline Special
  • 2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S
  • 2013 Subaru BRZ
  • 2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter
This DLC pack will be available as a Day One car pack offered for free to those who buy Forza 7's Ultimate or Deluxe editions. Ultimate edition owners will get it on September 29 (thanks to the early access period available with that version of the game), while Deluxe owners get it on the game's regular release date of October 3. Anyone with the standard edition will be able to purchase the pack on its own for $10.

As noted above, this isn't the first crossover between Forza and Fast and Furious. Forza 6 and Forza Horizon 2 each featured DLC cars from the movies, and a free standalone spin-off of Horizon 2 was even released in 2015.

