Far Cry 6's Season Pass Will Let You Play As Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min, And Joseph Seed

Far Cry has always put its villains in the spotlight, and post-launch plans for Fary Cry 6 will see some of the greatest antagonists from the series return as playable characters as part of the game's season pass content.

Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed from Far Cry 3, 4, and 5 respectively will be available as playable characters, with each character having unique execution finishing attacks.

Each villain-themed level is set in the twisted minds of those characters and each DLC will see you getting stronger the longer you survive by unlocking perks and finding new weapons. Every death will restart the level from scratch, and you'll need to use your accumulated knowledge to dig deeper into their psyches.

The Far Cry 6 Season Pass also includes Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, a spin-off that was set in the 1980s action movie-inspired future year of 2007 and put you in control of Sergeant Rex "Power" Colt. Armed with a wild selection of one-liners and guns, Ubisoft says that you'll be able to bring Blood Dragon's arsenal back to Far Cry 6's location of Yara, which includes weapons, a vehicle, and a robot-canine Fang for Hire named K-9000.

Joseph Seed, Vaas Montenegro, and Pagan Min.

"The most important part of crafting a Far Cry villain isn't the fact that they're evil or shocking," Ubisoft Toronto game content director Omar Bouali explained ." It's that they're someone that could sit across from you at the dinner table and charm you into thinking that everything that they believe, no matter how twisted or horrifying, could be absolutely true. When creating Anton, we had quite a lot to live up to, because when you think Far Cry, you think about its rich legacy of villains. Our dream was to honor the Far Cry villains' tradition and introduce a brand-new experience. "

All the original voice actors for the villains have returned, which includes Michael Mando as Vaas, Troy Baker as Pagan Min, and Greg Bryk as Joseph Seed.

This story is developing