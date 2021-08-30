Far Cry 6 Xbox Series X Gameplay Will Premiere August 31

Ubisoft has announced that it will be premiering the first look at Far Cry 6 running on Xbox Series X tomorrow, August 31, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.

Far Cry 6 is a standalone game with no connections to previous entries in the franchise. The game takes place in the fictional natation of Yara, based on the real world country of Cuba. Actor Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian fame, plays the game's antagonist, Anton Castillo. Yara's citizens begin their campaign to overthrow Castillo.

There will also be co-op multiplayer in Far Cry 6, allowing players to play and enjoy the game's world together. While story missions are solo-only affairs, you and your friends can tackle side-missions and in-world activities in co-op. Additionally, Far Cry 6 will have post-launch content and a season pass.

Narrative director Navid Khavari said that Far Cry 6 will be a political game that explores topics such as fascism, imperialism, forced labor, and LGBTQ+ rights. In GameSpot's preview of Far Cry 6, Alessandro Fillari said, "Far Cry 6 looks to be shaping up as a solid follow-up that keeps up with the franchise's fast pace and scope."

Far Cry 6 will release on October 7 for Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game will launch following almost 1,000 Ubisoft employees signed an internal letter this past July which simultaneously called out Ubisoft for continuing to give known abusers second chances and praised Activision Blizzard workers for organizing a huge walkout in response to the allegations of misogyny and sexism that festered in the company. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot responded by sending an internal letter saying that improving the workplace environment was still a priority at Ubisoft.