Far Cry 6 Will Not Have Any Ray Tracing On PS5 And Xbox Series X

Ubisoft has confirmed that ray tracing will not available for Far Cry 6 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Ubisoft Team Lead Programmer Stephanie Brenham confirmed that ray tracing would only be a feature on PC.

In a statement to TechRadar, Ubisoft says, "Ray Tracing is a PC-only feature. On console, our objective has been to take advantage of new hardware capabilities, optimizing performance targeting 4K and achieving 60fps, for instance, all while ensuring that the experience on the previous generation of consoles would remain consistent."

While it looks like Ubisoft wanted to take advantage of the new advanced hardware, the company also wanted to make sure that the PS4 and Xbox One versions would provide a similar experience. However, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will still have a better level of details, draw distances and HD textures over the previous console versions.

The PC version of the game will also have AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution, which allows players to use ray tracing at higher resolutions without sacrificing big framerates.

The new consoles are able to offer ray tracing for some games, such as Doom Eternal and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which also have both new-generation and last-generation versions, just like Far Cry 6 does.

Far Cry 6 will launch on October 7 for Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In our Far Cry 6 preview, Michael Higham said, "Overall, the game uses its familiar design philosophies and typical open-world shooter conventions. And if you've played the modern entries of Far Cry, you'll know what to expect: solid gunplay, the ability to mix stealth and action, and a bunch of conventional and unconventional weapons to toy with."