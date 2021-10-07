Far Cry 6 - Where To Find All USB Drives
Looking to get that elusive That's My Jam Trophy/Achievement in Far Cry 6? Here are the locations for all 15 USB drives.
If you're looking to take down the Castillo regime with an eclectic collection of chart-topping hits and love ballads in Far Cry 6, there's no shortage of audio contraband in Yara. To unlock these tracks and the That's My Jam Trophy/Achievement, you'll need to collect 15 USB drives scattered across Yara. They're tiny, easily missed, and if you don't have a map, an absolute chore to track down.
Fortunately, we do have maps and locations for you, so if any of the songs are missing from your collection, consult the charts below.
Abuso De Poder
Location: Aguas Lindas, Oasis Plains
Climb to the top of the Airbase Olimpia control tower, and right on the roof, you can nab this USB drive.
Ay Lola La Figura
Location: Cruz Del Salvador, Arroz Flatlands
You'll earn this USB drive as a reward for completing the And The Beat Goes On treasure hunt. Just make certain that you're at full health when you remove it.
Dinero
Location: Barrial, Muerte Point
Using the overgrown vines, climb to the top of this old home in Muerte Point to retrieve another USB drive.
Educate Ya
Location: Balaceras, Diamante Lakes
Inside the gas station, a USB drive containing educational and rebellious music can be found.
Hitboy
Location: Isla Santuario, Quito
If you miss this USB during one of your first missions for Clara, worry not. Simply head back to the Acunana Farmland on Isla Santuario, and check the southwest warehouse. The USB drive can be found on the desk in the corner.
Here We Kum
Location: Esperanza, Old Pueblo
Back at the beginning, pay a visit to your old home in Esperanza to pick up this USB drive.
La Bella Ciao De Libertad
Location: La Joya, Catalina Ridge
There's a hatch that leads to an underground bunker at this military complex. Enter it, and you can grab the USB drive inside.
La Vida Me Cambio
Location: Sierra Perdida, Robustas Hills
For that special Yaran in your life, this ballad can be found in the Sureno Shipyards military base, inside the entrance checkpoint hut.
Los Caminos De La Vida
Location: Conuco, Fernando Valley
Easily spotted, simply go to the laptop station on the outside deck to add some more music to your collection.
Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)
Location: Barrial, Ventosa Peninsula
The dreaded 1990s chart-topping single can be found in a green trash container, where it belongs.
Pulpa De Tamarindo
Location: Costa Del Mar, Serpentino Park
In the open dining area to the west, go all the way to the end of the wall to grab this USB drive from a solitary table.
PXSSY Powah!
Location: Esperanza, West Lado
For anyone looking to add some anti-authoritarian audio to their collection, pay a visit to West Lado's slums in Esperanza for this collectible.
Sentimiento Original
Location: Aguas Lindas, Cobre Shores
Check the green dumpster next to the building east of the campfire site on the Ocaso island to find this USB drive just sitting there.
Yo Aprendi
Location: Conuco, Sombreado Gorge
In Sombreado Gorge, keep your eyes open for a catfish fishing hut on the west side of Maldito. The USB drive can be found inside of it.
What A Bam Bam
Location: Lozania, Verdera
Just past the Verdera town square, go to the boarded-up mansion. On the ground floor near the mansion entrance, the USB drive rests on an outdoor coffee table.
