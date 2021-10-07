Far Cry 6 - Where To Find All USB Drives

If you're looking to take down the Castillo regime with an eclectic collection of chart-topping hits and love ballads in Far Cry 6, there's no shortage of audio contraband in Yara. To unlock these tracks and the That's My Jam Trophy/Achievement, you'll need to collect 15 USB drives scattered across Yara. They're tiny, easily missed, and if you don't have a map, an absolute chore to track down.

Fortunately, we do have maps and locations for you, so if any of the songs are missing from your collection, consult the charts below. For more Far Cry 6 guides, you can check out our walkthroughs on where to find all the unique weapons, the location of every rooster in the game, every treasure hunt you can take part in, and our Far Cry 6 review and beginner's guide.

Abuso De Poder

Location: Aguas Lindas, Oasis Plains

Climb to the top of the Airbase Olimpia control tower, and right on the roof, you can nab this USB drive.

Ay Lola La Figura

Location: Cruz Del Salvador, Arroz Flatlands

You'll earn this USB drive as a reward for completing the And The Beat Goes On treasure hunt. Just make certain that you're at full health when you remove it.

Dinero

Location: Barrial, Muerte Point

Using the overgrown vines, climb to the top of this old home in Muerte Point to retrieve another USB drive.

Educate Ya

Location: Balaceras, Diamante Lakes

Inside the gas station, a USB drive containing educational and rebellious music can be found.

Hitboy

Location: Isla Santuario, Quito

If you miss this USB during one of your first missions for Clara, worry not. Simply head back to the Acunana Farmland on Isla Santuario, and check the southwest warehouse. The USB drive can be found on the desk in the corner.

Here We Kum

Location: Esperanza, Old Pueblo

Back at the beginning, pay a visit to your old home in Esperanza to pick up this USB drive.

La Bella Ciao De Libertad

Location: La Joya, Catalina Ridge

There's a hatch that leads to an underground bunker at this military complex. Enter it, and you can grab the USB drive inside.

La Vida Me Cambio

Location: Sierra Perdida, Robustas Hills

For that special Yaran in your life, this ballad can be found in the Sureno Shipyards military base, inside the entrance checkpoint hut.

Los Caminos De La Vida

Location: Conuco, Fernando Valley

Easily spotted, simply go to the laptop station on the outside deck to add some more music to your collection.

Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)

Location: Barrial, Ventosa Peninsula

The dreaded 1990s chart-topping single can be found in a green trash container, where it belongs.

Pulpa De Tamarindo

Location: Costa Del Mar, Serpentino Park

In the open dining area to the west, go all the way to the end of the wall to grab this USB drive from a solitary table.

PXSSY Powah!

Location: Esperanza, West Lado

For anyone looking to add some anti-authoritarian audio to their collection, pay a visit to West Lado's slums in Esperanza for this collectible.

Sentimiento Original

Location: Aguas Lindas, Cobre Shores

Check the green dumpster next to the building east of the campfire site on the Ocaso island to find this USB drive just sitting there.

Yo Aprendi

Location: Conuco, Sombreado Gorge

In Sombreado Gorge, keep your eyes open for a catfish fishing hut on the west side of Maldito. The USB drive can be found inside of it.

What A Bam Bam

Location: Lozania, Verdera

Just past the Verdera town square, go to the boarded-up mansion. On the ground floor near the mansion entrance, the USB drive rests on an outdoor coffee table.