Far Cry 6 Stranger Things Crossover DLC Arrives This Week Alongside Free Weekend

The Stranger Things crossover mission involving the demogorgon and your cute dog Chorizo lands this week.

Far Cry 6's Stranger Things crossover DLC is launching this week, Ubisoft has confirmed, while the company also announced a free play weekend is on tap.

The Stranger Things crossover mission, which is called The Vanishing, arrives March 24. In The Vanishing, something happens to your adorable little pup, Chorizo, and you must find and save him. The teaser trailer seems to suggest that the demogorgon has something to do with Chorizo's disappearance.

The entire Far Cry 6 experience, including The Vanishing, is free to play between March 24-27, and the full game is marked down 50%. The Season Pass, meanwhile, is available for 35% off.

The Stranger Things crossover in Far Cry 6 follows the game's Danny Trejo and Rambo DLC. In addition to these free expansions, Far Cry 6's paid DLC has so far included add-ons based on antagonists of previous Far Cry games, including Vaas [Far Cry 3], Pagan Min [Far Cry 4], and Joseph Seed [Far Cry 5].

As for Stranger Things the TV show, the first part of Season 4 arrives in May on Netflix, with the second installment set to arrive in July. A fifth season is coming after that to end the main series, but there could be spinoffs that extend the wider Stranger Things universe further.

