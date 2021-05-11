Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine On Track For Release By September 2021

Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine are still on track to release before the end of September 2021, Ubisoft confirmed in its latest earnings call.

The publisher reaffirmed that the two games are still slated to launch in the first half of the fiscal year 2021-2022 timeframe, which would mean both will release no later than September 30, 2021.

Both games were delayed into Ubisoft's 2021-2022 fiscal year (which goes from April 1, 2021 to March 30, 2022) due to complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Far Cry 6 was originally slated to release February 18, 2021, while Rainbow Six Quarantine, a PVE-focused spin-off of Ubisoft's popular multiplayer shooter, has never had an official release date.

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which saw millions around the world literally quarantining, it seems Ubisoft is reevaluating Rainbow Six Quarantine's name. During an investor Q&A portion of a February earnings call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot was asked about the game's provocative title in light of ongoing pandemic. Guillemot responded by saying the game's name was being evaluated but had nothing to announce at that time.

It was around the same time that gameplay and images of a game titled Rainbow Six Parasite leaked via the PlayStation Store. Ubisoft later confirmed the new name was simply an internal placeholder name the developers were using for internal game tests, and that the company would have more to share about Rainbow Six Quarantine in the months ahead.

More news about both titles, including Rainbow Six Quarantine's new name, are likely to come during the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event as part of E3 2021. The digital presentation starts Sunday, June 12 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.