Destiny 2 Servers RE Village Walkthrough PS5 Restocks Season of the Splicer WoW Community Unpleased PlayStation Days Of Play

Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine On Track For Release By September 2021

Both games are set to release in the first half of Ubisoft's current fiscal year, which would have Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine releasing by September 30, 2021.

By on

Comments

Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine are still on track to release before the end of September 2021, Ubisoft confirmed in its latest earnings call.

The publisher reaffirmed that the two games are still slated to launch in the first half of the fiscal year 2021-2022 timeframe, which would mean both will release no later than September 30, 2021.

Both games were delayed into Ubisoft's 2021-2022 fiscal year (which goes from April 1, 2021 to March 30, 2022) due to complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Far Cry 6 was originally slated to release February 18, 2021, while Rainbow Six Quarantine, a PVE-focused spin-off of Ubisoft's popular multiplayer shooter, has never had an official release date.

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which saw millions around the world literally quarantining, it seems Ubisoft is reevaluating Rainbow Six Quarantine's name. During an investor Q&A portion of a February earnings call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot was asked about the game's provocative title in light of ongoing pandemic. Guillemot responded by saying the game's name was being evaluated but had nothing to announce at that time.

It was around the same time that gameplay and images of a game titled Rainbow Six Parasite leaked via the PlayStation Store. Ubisoft later confirmed the new name was simply an internal placeholder name the developers were using for internal game tests, and that the company would have more to share about Rainbow Six Quarantine in the months ahead.

More news about both titles, including Rainbow Six Quarantine's new name, are likely to come during the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event as part of E3 2021. The digital presentation starts Sunday, June 12 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

Click To Unmute
  1. 16 Minutes Of New World Expedition Gameplay
  2. Final Fantasy VIII Gets Heavier With Music Video From Video Game Band Super MadNES
  3. The History Of Battlefield's Destruction
  4. Resident Evil Village's Ending Explained
  5. Mass Effect Lore: Geth And The Quarians
  6. Firearms Expert Reacts To Rising Storm 2: Vietnam’s Guns
  7. 8 Minutes Of Hood: Outlaws & Legends Gameplay
  8. Animal Crossing Island Games with Persia
  9. Hardcore Difficulty Is Resident Evil Village’s Sweet Spot
  10. Surviving Resident Evil Village: Tips and Tricks
  11. Meowscles In: Toona Trouble - Fortnite Shorts
  12. Titanfall 2's 2021 Comeback

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Far Cry 6 - Official Cinematic Reveal Trailer

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Quarantine
Far Cry 6
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)