Far Cry 6 PC Requirements Revealed By Ubisoft

Like previous chapters in the series, Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 is shaping up to be a scenic sandbox to cause some mayhem inside of. If you're planning to pick the game up on PC before it launches in October, you can see if your rig is ready to run it as Ubisoft has released the official PC requirements for Far Cry 6.

The good news is that on even modest machines, Far Cry 6 should be able to run just fine provided that you don't mind cutting back on some visual flair. PC users with a high-end machine can expect the game to render Giancarlo Esposito in detailed 4K resolution, with ray tracing, an uncapped frame rate, scaled resolution for ultrawide displays, and a built-in benchmarking tool also being part of the graphical package.

Interestingly, Ubisoft is recommending that the game be installed on a solid-state drive. The settings listed below are for machines running Windows 10--20H1 version or newer, 64-bit only--and are DirectX 12-compatible.

Minimum PC Settings

1080p, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 --3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460--3.2 GHZ

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 --3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460--3.2 GHZ GPU: AMD RX 460 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 4 GB

AMD RX 460 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 4 GB RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

8 GB (Dual-channel mode) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Recommended PC Settings

1080p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X--3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700--3.6 GHZ

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X--3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700--3.6 GHZ GPU: AMD RX VEGA64 8 GB or NVIDIA GTX 1080 8 GB

AMD RX VEGA64 8 GB or NVIDIA GTX 1080 8 GB RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

16 GB (Dual-channel mode) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X--3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700--3.6 GHZ

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X--3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700--3.6 GHZ GPU: AMD RX 5700XT 8 GB or NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER 8 GB

AMD RX 5700XT 8 GB or NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER 8 GB RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

16 GB (Dual-channel mode) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X--3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600--4.1 GHZ

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X--3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600--4.1 GHZ GPU: AMD RX 6900XT 16 BG or NVIDIA RTX 3070 8 GB

AMD RX 6900XT 16 BG or NVIDIA RTX 3070 8 GB RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

16 GB (Dual-channel mode) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

4K, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X--3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k--3.8 GHZ

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X--3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k--3.8 GHZ GPU: AMD RX 6800 16 GB or NVIDIA RTX 3080 10 GB

AMD RX 6800 16 GB or NVIDIA RTX 3080 10 GB RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

16 GB (Dual-channel mode) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

After a few hours with the game, Michael Higham had some strong praise for the game and its bolder design choices. If you're planning to play the game on console instead of PC, there's a chance to do so in style as Microsoft is giving away a special edition system themed around the game, which sports a very unique design that looks like it was put together by guerilla game developers. Far Cry 6 launches on October 7 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC.