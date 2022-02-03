Far Cry 6 Joseph: Collapse DLC Release Date Announced

Ubisoft has announced that Joseph: Collapse, the third and final DLC included in the Far Cry 6 season sass, will launch on February 8.

Joseph: Collapse casts players as Far Cry 5 antagonist Joseph Seed in a roguelite adventure through Hope, Montana. This new story sees him fight back against his own inner demons and work towards confrontations with his family members, who also played villainous roles in the original game.

Like the previous two DLCs, which similarly revisited previous Far Cry villains Vaas Montenegro and Pagan Min, dying results in starting the campaign over in typical roguelike fashion. But challenges and quests can be completed to earn points that level up weapons and provide permanent boons to Joseph's health and skillset to make subsequent runs much easier.

This final chapter in the Far Cry 6 DLC saga will be playable in co-op from beginning to end, too. Thanks to the Buddy Pass system, players can invite another Far Cry 6 owner to play through the journey with them even if they don't own the season pass themselves.

Joseph: Collapse will be free for those who have already purchased the Far Cry 6 season pass, but it can be bought separately for $15 when it lands next week on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC, and Stadia.