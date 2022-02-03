Far Cry 6 Joseph: Collapse DLC Release Date Announced

Revisit Hope, Montana one more time.

By on

Comments

Ubisoft has announced that Joseph: Collapse, the third and final DLC included in the Far Cry 6 season sass, will launch on February 8.

Joseph: Collapse casts players as Far Cry 5 antagonist Joseph Seed in a roguelite adventure through Hope, Montana. This new story sees him fight back against his own inner demons and work towards confrontations with his family members, who also played villainous roles in the original game.

Click To Unmute
  1. Horizon Forbidden West - Challenges of the Forbidden West
  2. Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Beginner’s Guide
  3. Dying Light 2: Stay Human First 20 Minutes
  4. Sifu: At The Cost of Time -- A Live Action Adaptation
  5. Lost Ark: Founder's Pack Overview Trailer
  6. 10 New Live Service PlayStation Games … Do We Have The Time | GameSpot News
  7. Meet Mad Maggie | Apex Legends Character Trailer
  8. Pokémon Legends: Arceus - "It’s Pokémon, But Not As You Know It!" Trailer
  9. EDGE OF ETERNITY - Gameplay Showcase
  10. JACKASS FOREVER Stars Play "Most Likely To"
  11. Puzzle Quest 3 | Hero Gameplay Trailer
  12. Rocket League Sideswipe Season 2 Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Far Cry 6 - Secret Alternate Ending

Like the previous two DLCs, which similarly revisited previous Far Cry villains Vaas Montenegro and Pagan Min, dying results in starting the campaign over in typical roguelike fashion. But challenges and quests can be completed to earn points that level up weapons and provide permanent boons to Joseph's health and skillset to make subsequent runs much easier.

This final chapter in the Far Cry 6 DLC saga will be playable in co-op from beginning to end, too. Thanks to the Buddy Pass system, players can invite another Far Cry 6 owner to play through the journey with them even if they don't own the season pass themselves.

Joseph: Collapse will be free for those who have already purchased the Far Cry 6 season pass, but it can be bought separately for $15 when it lands next week on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC, and Stadia.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Far Cry 6
PC
Stadia
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)