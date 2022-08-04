Far Cry 6 Is Free This Weekend On Consoles And PC

If you’ve been holding out on purchasing Far Cry 6, your patience has paid off. From now until August 7 you can check out the open-world shooter for free on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. You’ll have access to the entire base game along with every bit of free DLC Ubisoft has released since launch. The game is also on sale for the next few days, letting you save 60% if you decide to pick it up after the free-play days.

Far Cry 6 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, giving you a tyrannical enemy to battle against in the form of dictator Anton Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito). In order to end his reign, you’ll need to trek across the unforgiving island of Yara, reclaiming hostile encampments along the way. The game looks impressive on new-gen platforms and high-end PCs, but the action is just as free-form and chaotic as usual. Whether you want to sneak up on foes or sprint into the line of fire with overpowered weapons, Far Cry 6 won't hold you back.

While the free-play days only run until August 7, most of the Far Cry 6 discounts stick around much longer. Here’s a closer look at the current sales for Far Cry 6:

Season Passes and deluxe versions of the game are also discounted--so be sure to peruse the full catalog before making a purchase.

Our Far Cry 6 review found the game to be another entertaining open-world romp and one that both Far Cry veterans and newcomers will enjoy. It doesn't really add anything new to the formula, but there’s enough entertaining content here to make it worth its new low price.

“Far Cry games have long been gigantic open-world affairs, providing players with all sorts of things to do, from driving different vehicles to flying around with wingsuits to hunting animals to experiencing side missions,” wrote critic Phil Hornshaw. “As revolutionary guerrilla Dani Rojas, all those options are available to you again in Far Cry 6--and more.”