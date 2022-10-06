Far Cry 6 Game Of The Year Edition Out Now, Includes Upcoming Expansion Lost Between Worlds

The Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition costs $120 and comes with the base game, all season pass content, and a new expansion.

By on

1 Comments

Despite no announcement from Ubisoft, the company has released a Far Cry 6 Game of the Year edition. It includes the base game, all season pass content, all updates, and a new expansion.

The expansion is called Lost Between Worlds, and it's said to be launching "soon." No further details about this expansion were divulged. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

The Far Cry 6 Game of the Year edition costs $120 on its own. Alternatively, people who own the standard version can upgrade to the Game of the Year edition for $60.

Far Cry 6's Game of the Year edition leaked at the end of September. Ubisoft did not confirm the game then and still has not officially announced it, despite it releasing today on Xbox and PlayStation.

Far Cry 6 was released in October 2021. It performed better than Far Cry 5 as it relates to player engagement but Ubisoft has not announced an official sales figure for the title.

In addition to presumably another entry in the Far Cry game series, Ubisoft is working on multiple Far Cry TV shows with Netflix.

