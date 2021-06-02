Prime Day 2021 King of Fighters XV Delayed Nintendo Direct Fortnite UFO Abductions Mass Effect 3 Easter Egg Ebay Trading Card Update

Far Cry 6 Features Online Co-Op Play In Campaign

Far Cry 6 players can invite their friends to wreak havoc all across Yara in online cooperative play.

By on

1 Comments

Ubisoft held a recent AMA to discuss all things Far Cry 6, unveiling that the upcoming open-world shooter's campaign is fully playable in online co-op.

In response to a Reddit user, game director Alexandre Letendre confirmed that Far Cry 6 will feature an online cooperative mode similar to Far Cry 5, where players can invite their friends to wreak havoc on the game's world.

Now Playing: 9 Minutes Of New Far Cry 6 Gameplay

"Yes Far Cry 6 will come fully playable in co-op live FC5," Letendre said. "Tell your friends, it's a lot of Far Cry fun."

In Far Cry 5, players can access the game's multiplayer features after leaving Dutch's island. Once this requirement has been met, players simply need to open the game menu, select Online, tap Invite Friends, and then choose from their friends list. Once the other player has accepted the request, co-op is initiated and players can enjoy the chaos Far Cry's world presents together.

It's unclear if Far Cry 6's online multiplayer will be as easily accessible. Further, there's no confirmation if online co-op will support cross-platform play. We've reached out to Ubisoft and will update this post if we hear back.

Far Cry 6 has made headlines recently due to confusion surrounding the game's politics. Narrative director Navid Khavari shared a statement clarifying Far Cry 6's inspirations, saying a story about revolution "must be" political. Khavari also said the choice of gender for the protagonist was "important" for Ubisoft, further underscoring just how political the game's story may be.

This comes off the heels of a May 28 gameplay reveal that showcased various aspects of Far Cry 6, including the many weird guns players can acquire and the all-animal cast that makes up the "Amigo" companions.

Far Cry 6 launches on October 7 for Luna, PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

