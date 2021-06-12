Far Cry 6 E3 2021 Trailer Shows Giancarlo Esposito In Typically Ruthless Fashion

Far Cry 6 got a new trailer during the E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward presentation, showing protagonist Dani--a woman in this particular trailer--and a small group of escapees on a fishing boat that is quickly boarded by the villainous Anton Castillo. It sets the stage for a major confrontation we're sure to have with the character, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

The cinematic appeared to be in-engine rather than a pre-rendered cutscene. Castillo ruthlessly executes a woman on the boat before pointing to a young boy on the boat, who happens to be his own son.

This is certainly the ruthlessness we expect from the actor, given his past roles on Breaking Bad and ongoing role in The Mandalorian.

A post-launch experience will also allow you to take the role of some of the famous villains from past games, including Joseph Seed, Vaas, and Pagan Min from the three previous mainline game. It looks to be very trippy and even veer into psychological horror, and it will be included in the game's season pass alongside Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon. This appears to be the original version of Blood Dragon rather than a remastered version.

Far Cry 6 releases on October 7 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC, Luna, and Stadia. It was originally scheduled to release in February before experiencing a few delays.