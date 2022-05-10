The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Far Cry 6, Deathloop, And More 2021 Hits Are $15 Or Less In New Sale
A bunch of Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch games are on sale at GameFly.
GameFly is slashing prices on dozens of preowned games, giving you a chance to pick up Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, New Pokemon Snap, and more at some of the best prices of 2022. Most products come with a new case and inserts, and all original codes are included with your purchase (unless noted otherwise on the store listing).
Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch games are all featured in the Pre-Played Blowout Sale, and there's a surprisingly robust selection up for grabs. The standout on PlayStation 5 is Deathloop, which won our Game of the Year 2021 award--thanks to tight gunplay and a mind-bending narrative.
You'll also find Battlefield 2042 on sale for just $15, making it an affordable option if you're in the market for a new FPS. Other multiplatform hits seeing big discounts include Far Cry 6 for $10, Guardians of the Galaxy for $15, and Call of Duty: Vanguard for $15.
Halo Infinite, meanwhile, is listed for $20 on Xbox Series X. Its free multiplayer mode might be the star of the show, but its single-player campaign is more than worth its low price tag. Halo's traditional gameplay is a perfect fit for an open-world design, and the inclusion of the Grappleshot makes it fun to just roam around and cause chaos.
If you happened to miss out on New Pokemon Snap, Paper Mario: The Origami King, or Pokemon Shining Pearl, all three are discounted during the latest sale. You can find all the deals over at GameFly, but we've highlighted some of our favorites below.
PlayStation 5 deals
- Battlefield 2042 -- $15 ($
20)
- Deathloop -- $15 ($
25)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human -- $25 ($
35)
- FIFA 22 -- $20 ($
25)
- Ghostwire Tokyo -- $40 ($
50)
- Madden NFL 22 -- $18 ($
20)
- Rainbow Six: Extraction -- $15 ($
20)
Nintendo Switch deals
- Darksiders 3 -- $13 ($
25)
- New Pokemon Snap -- $35 ($
40)
- Nerf Legends -- $15 ($
20)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King -- $45 ($
50)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond -- $40
- Pokemon Shining Pearl -- $40 ($
45)
- Skyward Sword HD -- $40
- Surviving the Aftermath -- $13 ($
20)
Best Xbox Series X deals
- Back 4 Blood -- $13 ($
17)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard -- $15 ($
25)
- F1 2021 -- $10 ($
18)
- Far Cry 6 -- $10 ($
18)
- Halo Infinite -- $20 ($
28)
- Life is Strange 3: True Colors -- $18 ($
25)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy -- $15 ($
18)
- Outriders -- $8 ($
10)
