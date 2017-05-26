Far Cry 5's First Trailer, Release Date, And Many More Details Revealed

The first trailer for Far Cry 5 has been released, along with confirmation that the game launches on February 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Set in the fictional town of Hope County, Montana, Far Cry 5 lets players create their own character, a junior deputy, and then set out to take down the religious cult Eden's Gate. You're supported on your journey by Pastor Jerome, an African American priest who has lost his flock to the cult; Mary May, a bartender with a penchant for flammable cocktails; and Nick Rye, a pilot who wants to create a better future for his child.

Here are some other things to know about Far Cry 5:

It's the first Far Cry game set in America.

It's also playable on PS4 Pro and Project Scorpio.

You can play the entire story solo or in two-player co-op.

You can fly planes and take part in aerial dogfights.

Vehicles include American muscle cars, ATVs, boats, and big rigs.

Weapons include guns, grenades, sledgehammers, and baseball bats.

You can recruit other people to fight for you.

You can also recruit animals like bears and cougars.

There is a map editor that will have "new features that add a new dimension to the content created by fans."

PS4 players are getting a free Far Cry 5 skin pack at launch.

Ubisoft Montreal is leading development, with support from Ubisoft Toronto, Ubisoft Kiev, Ubisoft Shanghai, and Ubisoft Reflections.

"As the new junior deputy of fictional Hope County, Montana, players will find that their arrival accelerates a years-long silent coup by a fanatical doomsday cult, the Project at Eden's Gate, igniting a violent takeover of the county," Ubisoft explains in a press release. "Caught off guard and drawn into a power struggle, players must disrupt the carefully laid plans of the Project at Eden’s Gate, and fan the fires of resistance to help liberate the Hope County community and themselves.

"Under siege and cut off from the rest of the world, players will join forces with residents of Hope County and form the Resistance. The fight against the cult will take players to unique locations throughout Hope County that provide different gameplay experiences," it continues.

"During their journey, players can fly planes to engage cult forces in aerial dogfights across Big Sky Country. While tracking down cult members and gathering resources for survival across farmland, forests, mountains and rivers, players can get behind the wheel of iconic American muscle cars, big rigs, ATVs and boats. Vehicles also provide refuge when under attack by animals or as a way to quickly escape when things don’t go as planned."

As the trailer shows, you can hire dogs to distract enemies and pick up weapons for you. Additionally, you can fly planes and perform bombing runs, while throwable weapons like pitchforks are part of the game, too, which sounds pretty cool.

Click image to view in full screen

On May 24, Ubisoft published the cover for Far Cry 5, which featured artwork inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper. With the new details, we now know that the man sitting in the middle is Joseph Seed, leader of the Eden's Gate cult. The people surrounding him include his siblings John, Jacob, and Faith. Together, this family serves as the game's antagonists and the foundation of the Eden's Gate cult.

To see more of our new Far Cry 5 videos, check out the links below.