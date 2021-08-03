August Game Pass Games Apex Season 10 Patch Notes Blizzard President Leaves Halo Infinite Beta PS5 Restock Tracker Pokemon Unite Patch Notes

Far Cry 5 Will Be Free-To-Play This Weekend Across All Platforms

You can get rowdy with Far Cry 5 during its upcoming free play weekend, and whatever progress you make will carry over to the full game if you buy it.

Players looking to dive into an open-world romp this upcoming weekend can download and play Far Cry 5 for free from August 5-9 on all platforms.

The entire game, both the full campaign and its online two-player co-op offering, will be playable this coming weekend. Pre-loading on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S is now available. Whatever progress you happen to make will carry over to the full game if you decide to buy it. And if you do pick it up, the Standard and Gold Editions of Far Cry 5, as well as its season pass, will be heavily discounted during the free play weekend.

PC players via the Ubisoft, Stadia, and Steam stores, for example, can get Far Cry 5 Gold Edition for 80% off. PS4 and PS5 owners can also buy the Standard Edition of the game for 80% off. Check below for all the discounts, as well as exact start times for when Far Cry 5's free play weekend goes live.

Far Cry 5 Free Play Weekend Start Times

  • PC via Ubisoft Store: August 5 at 6 AM PT
  • PC via Epic Games Store: August 5 at 10 AM PT
  • PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: August 5 at 12:01 AM PT
  • Stadia: August 5 at 10 AM PT
  • Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One: August 5 at 12:01 AM PT

Far Cry 5 Free Play Weekend Discount

  • PC via Ubisoft Store, Stadia and Steam:
    • 85% off of the Standard Edition.
    • 80% off of the Gold Edition.
    • 70% off of the Season Pass.
  • PC via Epic Games Store:
    • 80% off of the Standard and Gold Editions.
    • 75% off of the Season Pass.
  • PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4:
    • 80% off of the Standard Edition.
    • 75% off of the Gold Edition.
    • 50% off of the Season Pass.
  • Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One:
    • 85% off of the Standard Edition.
    • 80% off of the Gold Edition.
    • 50% off of the Season Pass.

Though mired in controversy, Far Cry 5 launched to generally favorable reviews in 2018. A standalone expansion titled New Dawn dropped a year later and added tons of new content. The next entry in the series, Far Cry 6, is slated to launch on October 7. It will include a season pass that brings back classic franchise villains, including Far Cry 3's Vaas and Far Cry 4's Pagan Min.

In other Ubisoft news, CEO Yves Guillemot said the company remains committed to fostering a safer workplace in response to an employee letter supporting Activision Blizzard workers who staged a massive walkout.

