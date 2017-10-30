Far Cry 5 Trailer Shows Co-op Off Campaign Battles Against Doomsday Cult

Far Cry 5 presents you with a difficult task: a fanatical doomsday cult has taken over a county in Montana, and it's up to you to free the area from its clutches. However, as Ubisoft showed off in its Paris Games Week trailer, you don't have to go it alone: the entirety of Far Cry 5's campaign is playable in co-op.

This means that you'll be able to explore the Montana wilderness with a friend, and the video shows off a few of the possibilities. You can joyride in a pickup truck, wreak havoc in a plane, or take on actual story missions. Check out the video in the embed above.

You'll also be able to join forces with some of the other townsfolk who aren't as zealous about the cult's cause. Called "Guns for Hire," you can enlist the help of three NPCs who each have different strengths and weaknesses.

Ubisoft also recently revealed the game's composer, Dan Romer. Best known for his work on Beasts of the Southern Wild as well as his solo compositions, Romer states that he's brining in a lot of American folk inspiration into Far Cry 5's soundtrack. This means that you can expect banjos, fiddles, and dobros.

Far Cry 5 launches on February for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more, you can check out all of GameSpot's previous coverage here.