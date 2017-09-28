Far Cry 5 Composer Revealed

Ubisoft has announced Far Cry 5's composer--and it's a big name in the music world. Dan Romer, whose credits include Beasts of the Southern Wild and Beasts of No Nation, will compose the score for Far Cry 5 and write original songs for the game.

In addition to his work on those movies, Romer produced songs you have definitely heard: "Say Something" by A Great Big World and Shawn Mendes' chart-topper "Treat You Better."

Dan Romer / Image credit: Ubisoft

Far Cry 5 is set in a fictional American town, Hope County, Montana. Romer's score will use instruments like banjos, fiddles, and dobros. Additionally, each region in the game has music specific to it. As for the songs he wrote, these include hymns performed by the Bobby Shin Nashville Choir and produced by Bobby Shin.

One of the main story elements of Far Cry 5 is that a quasi-religious doomsday cult has taken over, and the lyrics of the hymns will "reflect the inspirations of the leadership and members of the cult while also hiding more sinister messages toward the Resistance. Each of these hymns will mix into the existing music that players experience as they explore the world or engage in combat."

Far Cry 5 launches on February for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For lots more, be sure to check out all of GameSpot's previous coverage here.